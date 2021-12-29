 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How DiDi Looks To Hong Kong Listing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Share:
Here's How DiDi Looks To Hong Kong Listing
  • China's ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) looks to 'listing by introduction' to gradually allow owners of Didi U.S. shares to transfer them to the city's bourse, Channel News Asia reports.
  • Now it can list shares in Hong Kong without raising capital or issuing new stock as it seeks to delist from New York.
  • Didi aims to file for the Hong Kong listing by April and list by June.
  • Didi is moving towards withdrawing from the U.S. under pressure from Beijing over pursuing its IPO despite a regulatory warning.
  • Didi has picked Goldman Sachs, China Merchants Bank International (CMBI), and China Construction Bank International (CCBI) to manage the Hong Kong listing process.
  • Price Action: DIDI shares traded lower by 1.86% at $5.28 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIDI)

EXCLUSIVE: Looking Back On The Best And Worst IPOs Of 2021 With IPO Warriors
Why Are DiDi Shares Trading Lower Premarket?
Zhihu's Regulatory Call-Out: Dressing Down Or Big Trouble?
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Good Tidings For Alibaba And Other U.S.-listed Chinese Firms? Regulators Make Progress On Audit Inspection Talks To Avert Potential Delistings
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $4.3M In This Chinese Tesla Rival
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com