Here's How DiDi Looks To Hong Kong Listing
- China's ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) looks to 'listing by introduction' to gradually allow owners of Didi U.S. shares to transfer them to the city's bourse, Channel News Asia reports.
- Now it can list shares in Hong Kong without raising capital or issuing new stock as it seeks to delist from New York.
- Didi aims to file for the Hong Kong listing by April and list by June.
- Didi is moving towards withdrawing from the U.S. under pressure from Beijing over pursuing its IPO despite a regulatory warning.
- Didi has picked Goldman Sachs, China Merchants Bank International (CMBI), and China Construction Bank International (CCBI) to manage the Hong Kong listing process.
- Price Action: DIDI shares traded lower by 1.86% at $5.28 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media