 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Looks To Divest Stake In Twitter Like China Counterpart Weibo
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 5:55am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Looks To Divest Stake In Twitter Like China Counterpart Weibo

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is discussing possible stake sale in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)-like social media Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) with Shanghai Media Group, Bloomberg reports.

  • SMG could acquire Alibaba's entire ~30% stake in Weibo. One of China's largest state-owned media and cultural conglomerates, SMG, is more likely to gain Beijing's approval than a private acquirer. 
  • Related Content: Read What Stifel Thinks Of Tencent's Stake Divestment In JD
  • SMG is a controlling shareholder of Oriental Pearl Group Co, which operates television stations and online entertainment portals and owns 20% of Shanghai Disney Resort.
  • Chinese internet pioneer Sina launched Weibo in 2009 was listed in the U.S. in a 2014 IPO. It had daily active users of about 248 million, compared to 211 million for Twitter.
  • Weibo is among the most influential and controversial of Alibaba's media holdings. 
  • The social media site scrubbed posts and took down comments relating to an Alibaba partner's scandal in 2020. Since then, regulators have called for a ban on private capital participation in media.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.87% at $113.80 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + WB)

Billionaire Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai Tweets 'I Like Crypto', CEO Of World's Largest Crypto Exchange Responds
China Presses Alibaba To Design Chips
Alibaba's Fintech Affiliate Shuts Mutual Aid Platform
China Comes Out In Support of Continued U.S. Listings – With Stronger Oversight
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Looking Into Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary's Recent Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com