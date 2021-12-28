 Skip to main content

Managing Director & Chief Economist of CME Group Discusses Neutral Interest Rate Policy
CME Group  
December 28, 2021 4:32pm
Watch Video Here

Bluford Putnam, Managing Director & Chief Economist, CME Group is responsible for leading global economic analysis and assessing developments in market trends, volatility, and correlations of futures and options.

Blu discusses how the Fed might consider a neutral rate policy of not placing a premium on overnight interest rates until inflation cools off — check it out here.

