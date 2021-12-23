 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel Apologizes After Asking Suppliers To Avoid China's Xinjiang Region
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 23, 2021 11:30am   Comments
Share:
Intel Apologizes After Asking Suppliers To Avoid China's Xinjiang Region

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has apologized to its Chinese customer base after sending a letter to its global suppliers urging them not to source products from the Xinjiang region where the Chinese government has been accused of human rights abuses against its Uyghur and other Turkic minorities of the Muslim faith.

What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal, Intel’s letter — which was published in several languages on its website — requested that its business partners avoid doing business with Xinjiang because “multiple governments have imposed restrictions on products sourced from the Xinjiang region. Therefore, Intel is required to ensure our supply chain does not use any labor or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region.”

Chinese state-run media and the nation’s social media channels — which consist almost entirely of pro-government messaging — took aim at Intel. The Global Times newspaper ran an editori

al accusing Intel of being subservient to U.S. government demands while insisting that China's leadership should make it “increasingly expensive for companies to offend China.”

The editorial also called for more Chinese self-reliance in the semiconductor realm, declaring, “An important reason why Intel dares to offend China over the Xinjiang-related affairs is that it holds the monopoly of the global chip market.”

Intel’s letter also resulted in Chinese pop star Karry Wang from the boy band TFBoys ending his role as Intel’s brand ambassador in China.

“National interests trumps everything,” Wang’s management office said on the Weibo social media platform.

Related Link: NHL Removes Players From Beijing Winter Olympics

What Happened Next: Intel responded to a backlash by issuing an apology on its Chinese-facing social media platforms.

“We deeply apologize for the confusion caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public,” Intel said in a statement, adding that it was attempting to be in compliance with U.S. law and was not a reflection of the company’s stance on Xinjiang.

Although the company did not identify the U.S. legislation directly, it was clearly a reference to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which passed the Congress and is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden into law.

Human rights organizations have reported that the Chinese government imprisoned up to one million members of the mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang internment camps, subjecting them to slave labor, forced birth control and torture. The few Western companies doing business in China that raised the issue of Xinjiang — including Adidas AG - ADR (OTC: ADDYY) and Hennes Mauritz ADR (OTC: HNNMY), the parent company of H&M — were forced to backpedal their comments after state-run media and Chinese social media users berated their comments.

Photo: The JoshMeister / Flickr Creative Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

Intel's France, Germany, Italy Plans: All You Need To Know
Intel Faces Flak In China: All You Need To Know
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Wells Fargo Upgrades KLA Corp On Potential WFE Outperformance
If You Invested $1,000 In Taiwan Semiconductor Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
9 Semiconductor Themes For 2022: Automotive Chip Shortage, Strong Cloud Demand, AI/ML Powering Metaverse And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China Karry Wang UyghursGovernment News Penny Stocks Global Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com