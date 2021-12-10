 Skip to main content

Microsoft Prepares To Win Unconditional EU Approval For Nuance Deal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Microsoft Prepares To Win Unconditional EU Approval For Nuance Deal
  • U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) aims to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUAN), Reuters reports.
  • The deal, Microsoft's second-biggest after its $26.2 billion buy of LinkedIn in 2016, follows heightened antitrust regulatory scrutiny.
  • Microsoft said the deal would boost its cloud solutions presence for healthcare customers in a sector facilitated by the pandemic. 
  • Nuance, known for pioneering speech technology and helping launch Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) virtual assistant, Siri, serves 77% of U.S. hospitals.
  • The deal scooped regulatory approval in the U.S. and Australia.
  • Related Content: What The Antitrust Crackdown Means For Apple And Microsoft Stock
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.8% at $339.09 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

