Microsoft Prepares To Win Unconditional EU Approval For Nuance Deal
- U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) aims to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUAN), Reuters reports.
- The deal, Microsoft's second-biggest after its $26.2 billion buy of LinkedIn in 2016, follows heightened antitrust regulatory scrutiny.
- Microsoft said the deal would boost its cloud solutions presence for healthcare customers in a sector facilitated by the pandemic.
- Nuance, known for pioneering speech technology and helping launch Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) virtual assistant, Siri, serves 77% of U.S. hospitals.
- The deal scooped regulatory approval in the U.S. and Australia.
- Related Content: What The Antitrust Crackdown Means For Apple And Microsoft Stock
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.8% at $339.09 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Government M&A News Regulations Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas