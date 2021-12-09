5 Things You Might Not Know About Devin Nunes, CEO Of Trump Media & Technology Group

A new media and technology company from former President Donald Trump is going public via a SPAC merger. Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is bringing Trump Media & Technology Group public.

It was recently announced that Devin Nunes will become the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

Here are five things you might not know about Nunes, who is stepping down from the U.S. Congress to accept the new position.

1. Active In Politics At Young Age: Nunes was elected as one of California’s youngest community college trustees in state history in 1996. Nunes served as a member of the College of the Sequoias Board from 1996 to 2002, beginning at the age of 23.

At the age of 29, Nunes became a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, serving the 21st Congressional district of California. After redistricting, Nunes is now a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, serving the 22nd Congressional district.

Nunes has served in Congress since 2003 and will give up his seat in the middle of his 10th term to accept the new role with Trump Media & Technology Group.

2. Taking On Big Tech: In the new role as the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, Nunes will be tasked with creating a company that has goals of taking on big technology companies like Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)-owned YouTube.

Nunes has been a critic of big technology for years and tried to sue Twitter in the past.

“Recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in,” Nunes wrote in an email when announcing the new role.

Nunes spoke newly created Trump Media & Technology Group as being a platform for expression without censorship.

“The time has come to reopen the internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship.”

Nunes has 1.2 million followers on Twitter but has not posted since December 2020.

“Eerily quiet here in the Twitter Sewer. Thought for a second I went to MySpace by accident. Many people I follow have been vaporized by left wing tech tyrants,” Nunes tweeted in November 2020.

Nunes encourages his Twitter followers to join alternate social media platforms including Parler and Rumble, which is also going public via SPAC merger with CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI).

Related Link: 7 Key Takeaways From The Donald Trump SPAC Deal

3. Intelligence Committee Member: Nunes is a ranking member of the Committee on Intelligence, which brought him both praise and criticism. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump in late 2019 for abuse of power.

Nunes and other members of the committee released a report in opposition to the impeachment inquiry proceedings.

The committee was also tasked with looking into potential interference in the 2016 presidential election. Nunes and other committee members defended Trump during the investigation.

4. Presidential Medal Of Freedom: Nunes is a recipient of one of the highest civilian honors in the United States. In 2021, Trump awarded Nunes with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump cited several reasons why Nunes was awarded the Medal of Freedom. One of the main themes was Nunes’ record in investigations as a member of the intelligence committee.

“Devin Nunes’ courageous actions helped thwart a plot to take down a sitting United States president,” Trump said.

Trump cited several investigations led by Nunes, including several linked directly to the president.

“Congressman Devin Nunes is a public servant of unmatched talent, unassailable integrity and unwavering resolve. He uncovered the greatest scandal in American history.”

5. Farm History: Nunes was born in Tulare, California to parents of Portuguese descent. Nunes’ family emigrated to California from Portugal.

His family owned and operated a farm in Tulare Country. Nunes worked on the farm for many years, including raising cattle as a teenager. Money earned from the farming business was spent by Nunes to begin a harvesting business. Nunes also bought farmland with his brother.

“Since his election to Congress in 2002 at the age of 29, he has been a tireless fighter for the farmers of California, waging a long and successful battle to bring water to the Central Valley,” Trump said of Nunes.

Nunes obtained a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business and a master’s degree in agriculture from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.