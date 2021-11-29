 Skip to main content

Tencent Further Opens Up Its "Walled Gardens" To Alibaba
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 9:24am   Comments
China's regulatory crackdown compels Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) to allow soon WeChat groups to display links to external shopping sites like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Tmall and Taobao, Bloomberg reports.

  • Previously Tencent resisted dismantling WeChat's barriers for fear of diluting the experience and driving users to rivals like ByteDance Ltd's Douyin.
  • Tencent will begin testing a function "soon" to allow group-chat participants to share links to third-party e-commerce platforms.
  • Tencent looks to eventually allow WeChat's users more options for sharing content and promised to let them tweak settings to manage external sharing in the future.
  • Tencent's signature app WeChat anchors the daily transactions of over a billion Chinese.
  • Tencent previously allowed users who upgraded to the latest version of WeChat to share external links only in one-on-one conversations.
  • Related Content: Tencent Relaxes Selective Content Access Following Regulatory Crackdown: Bloomberg
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.75% at $134.35 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

