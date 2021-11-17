Here's How Alibaba And China Are Set To Gain From Unigroup Takeover
- An Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) led consortium emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co, fetching over 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) to help keep China's indebted chip champion afloat, Bloomberg reports.
- A successful deal could help Alibaba secure valuable chip know-how and a supply of semiconductors to fuel the country's largest cloud computing platform.
- The Chinese central government is leaning towards the Alibaba-led offer, given the e-commerce giant's financial heft and the potential synergies with its cloud and semiconductor business.
- The deal will likely include conditions for restructuring Unigroup's roughly 100 billion yuan-plus of onshore and offshore debt.
- A deal could help Alibaba gain Beijing's favor which penalized the e-commerce giant for monopolistic behavior. The government also strives to reduce its reliance on the U.S. for chips that power everything from phones to cars.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.21% at $168.76 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment M&A News Regulations Tech Media