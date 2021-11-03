 Skip to main content

Why Are Glaukos Shares Rallying Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 11:54am   Comments
Why Are Glaukos Shares Rallying Today?
  • Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) shares have gained as investors cheer the final physician payment rates and outpatient facility fees issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2022.
  • See the 8K filing on the update.
  • After the CMS published the Final Rule, Stephens has upgraded Glaukos to Overweight from Equal Weight, with a price target of $68, up from $60.
  • The analyst Chris Cooley noted a favorable reimbursement outlook for devices used for micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS).
  • According to Piper Sandler, Glaukos is a 'big beneficiary' of the final CMS ruling. 
  • Analyst Matt O'Brien tells investors that the Company's facility cut has been largely reversed and its physician cut reduced. 
  • Related: William Blair Downgrades Glaukos After Disappointing CMS Rate; Shares Drop.
  • Price Action: GKOS shares are up 20.8% at $54.45 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

