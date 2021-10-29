 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EC Adopts Interim Measure, Tells Grail To Work On Alternatives To Illumina Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
EC Adopts Interim Measure, Tells Grail To Work On Alternatives To Illumina Deal
  • The European Commission (EC) told Grail to "actively work" on alternatives to its acquisition by Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) if the takeover is ultimately blocked in the internal market.
  • Related Link: Illumina Completes Grail Buyout Despite Uncertainty In Regulatory Process.
  • The unprecedented order is part of binding measures that EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager imposed on Illumina following its completion of the Grail acquisition despite an ongoing antitrust probe.
  • The premature completion of the deal has "put at risk" the effectiveness of EU merger control enforcement, Vestager said.
  • Under the measures, Grail must remain separate from Illumina and have independent management acting in the interest of Grail. 
  • The parties cannot share confidential business information, and their business interactions should be "at arm's length," meaning that Grail shouldn't get better treatment compared with its competitors, the Commission said.
  • The companies can be fined up to 10% of global revenue if they don't comply.
  • European Commission's review is currently set to run until February 4, 2022.
  • Price Action: ILMN shares are down 0.14% at $412.19 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  •  

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ILMN)

Ominous Death Cross Forms On Illumina's Chart
'Halftime Report' Final Trades From Oct. 25: Illumina, JPMorgan, And More
Illumina Insider Sold $1.2M In Company Stock
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. Among Leading Biotech Companies Innovating the Field of Early Cancer Screening and Detection
UK's NHS Launches World's Largest Trial Of Blood Test For 50 Types
Illumina, Merck Join Hands For Homologous Recombination Deficiency CDx, Research Assay
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment M&A News Health Care Legal General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com