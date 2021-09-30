Uber Temporarily Suspends Brussels Service Pending Driver Reforms
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has suspended its Brussels operation in solidarity with the 2,000 drivers' protests pending taxi and LVC sector reform for seven years.
- Uber announced on September 27 that it would temporarily halt service on September 30 between 8:30 and 11:30 am in an "exceptional and unprecedented" step in Europe, a first for the company.
- Rules dating back to 1995 prohibit drivers from using smartphones. As a result, drivers using the Uber app are penalized and risk confiscating their vehicles, triggering their fears and concerns.
- During the suspension, hundreds of Uber drivers drove their cars in a procession through central Brussels to the office of the regional premier, who met a delegation, Reuters reports.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.53% at $44.29 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech