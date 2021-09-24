US Dedicates $1.2B To Broadband For School Children
- Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $1.2 billion investment to help three million school children access and afford broadband, Reuters reports as per ABC.
- Harris announced the investment in an appearance on "The View" on ABC.
- Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ), AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) are the critical broadband providers of the country.
- Price Action: VZ shares traded lower by 0.20% at $54.31 on the last check Friday.
