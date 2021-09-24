 Skip to main content

US Dedicates $1.2B To Broadband For School Children
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
  • Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $1.2 billion investment to help three million school children access and afford broadband, Reuters reports as per ABC.
  • Harris announced the investment in an appearance on "The View" on ABC.
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ), AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) are the critical broadband providers of the country.
  • Price Action: VZ shares traded lower by 0.20% at $54.31 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Tech Media

