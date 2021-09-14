 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are NetEase Shares Trading Lower Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Share:

 

  • Chinese gaming firm NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) scrapped some of its studios and projects started in early September amid China's video gaming sector regulatory crackdown, SCMP reports.

  • NetEase pulled off multiple programmers, designers, and creative artists from their original jobs at its Shanghai and Hangzhou offices. 

  • China recently restricted the gaming time for players below 18.

  • The Chinese stocks ranging from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) are trading lower due to the domestic tech crackdown.

  • Price Action: NTES shares traded lower by 2.3% at $86.15 on the last check Tuesday.

    •  

 

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTES)

Alibaba, Tencent, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains As Hang Seng Index Rebounds
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Why Are Alibaba, Baidu, NetEase And Other Chinese Tech Shares Trading Lower Today?
Alibaba, Tencent, NetEase And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Fall In Hong Kong On Renewed Regulatory Concerns
Moderna And PayPal Lead The QQQ Lower
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com