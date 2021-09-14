Why Are NetEase Shares Trading Lower Today?
- Chinese gaming firm NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) scrapped some of its studios and projects started in early September amid China's video gaming sector regulatory crackdown, SCMP reports.
- NetEase pulled off multiple programmers, designers, and creative artists from their original jobs at its Shanghai and Hangzhou offices.
- China recently restricted the gaming time for players below 18.
- The Chinese stocks ranging from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) are trading lower due to the domestic tech crackdown.
- Price Action: NTES shares traded lower by 2.3% at $86.15 on the last check Tuesday.
