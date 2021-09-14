 Skip to main content

Amazon Attracts Fresh Antitrust Allegations To Existing Lawsuit: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 7:38am   Comments
  • The District of Columbia's attorney general blamed has Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) for manipulating wholesaler contracts to drive up product prices on other websites, protecting itself from the competition, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The allegations added to a pending district antitrust lawsuit. The earlier complaint alleged Amazon of blocking third-party sellers from offering better deals off Amazon's site.
  • Amazon has defended its policies and filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
  • The amended lawsuit called out Amazon's contracts with first-party sellers that guarantee Amazon a minimum profit and require the wholesalers to compensate Amazon for any anomalies.
  • Allegedly, Amazon lowers the price of a product to match a cheaper offering on another shopping site incentivizing the wholesalers to ensure other online marketplaces don't have lower prices than Amazon's price.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.17% at $3,463.05 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street JournalGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media

