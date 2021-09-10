DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Sue NYC - What You Need To Know
- DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH), GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB), and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) Eats have sued New York city for installing permanent fee caps on emergency delivery during the pandemic, CNBC reports.
- The companies alleged the City Council's cap of 23%, which translated into a 15% fee cap for delivery and 5% for app listing, and 3% for credit-card processing fees, had cost them hundreds of millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The cap implied that GrubHub's commission would be limited to 8%. Previously the apps could charge restaurants commissions up to 30% per order.
- A permanent cap will force the companies to revise contracts with restaurants, reduce marketing and raise fees for consumers, alleged the trio.
- The restaurants were free to ditch their services if the prices bit them added the companies.
- The suit alleged that competitors like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Yelp Inc's (NYSE: YELP) have been exempt from the capping.
- The companies sought an injunction to prevent the law from being enforced, rendering the bill unconstitutional and seeking damages from the city.
- DoorDash commanded 36% of July sales in the city, GrubHub 34%, and Uber Eats and Postmates a joint 30%, as per a Reuters report.
- DoorDash and GrubHub filed a similar lawsuit against San Francisco for fixing a permanent 15% delivery fee cap.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.63% at $40.10 on the last check Friday.
