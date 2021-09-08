 Skip to main content

Why Are NetEase Shares Trading Lower Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
  • Chinese government officials summoned domestic gaming firms, including Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES), Reuters reports as per Xinhua.
  • The government ordered the companies to limit minors' hours of access to their video games to protect their physical and mental health.
  • The government urged the gaming companies to resist improper competition and focus on driving innovation.
  • China had recently restricted the online gaming hours for players below eighteen.
  • The relatively diversified Tencent focused on alternate avenues to diminish the impact of the clampdown.
  • Price Action: NTES shares traded lower by 5.53% at $90.44 on the last check Wednesday.

