US DOJ Contemplates Second Antitrust Lawsuit On Google: WSJ
- The U.S. Justice Department plans to slap a second anti-competitive lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) over its digital advertising business, Bloomberg reports.
- The Trump government-led scrutiny into Google's ad tech market dominance alleged exclusive distribution deals with wireless carriers and phone makers to thwart competition.
- A group of state attorneys alleged Google of conspiring with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to manipulate the online auctions. It also became a subject of the DOJ investigation.
- Google had denied all the allegations citing Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA), and Facebook's market presence.
- Google owns significant pieces of the online ad market. It runs an ad-buying service for marketers, an ad-selling one for publishers, and a trading exchange that operates like online stock-trading platforms with an automated bidding process.
- The ad-tech products generated $23 billion in gross revenue for Google in 2020.
