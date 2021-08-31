Alibaba, Pinduoduo Attract More Trouble From China
- Bloomberg reports that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) brace for more trouble as China seeks tighter intellectual property norms on the e-commerce sector.
- The State Administration for Market Regulation proposes restricting the e-commerce platforms from online business operations, including revoking licenses if they fail to deal with severe violations of IP rights on their platforms.
- In 2019, Pinduoduo joined the U.S. Notorious Markets list after Alibaba and other Chinese firms over counterfeit product allegations.
- Pinduoduo also battled IP issues in China, ranging from copyright infringement or trademark registrations. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has also faced counterfeit charges.
- Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma defended the allegations by highlighting the fake good's quality and prices making them difficult to separate from the authentic ones.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 3.33% at $167.69, and PDD shares traded higher by 2.65% at $97.50 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
