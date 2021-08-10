Google Adds Fresh Privacy Features For Under 18s Following Facebook, Apple
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will stop targeting ads based on people's age, gender, or interests below eighteen years, the company said in a blog post.
- Recently Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) undertook a similar initiative.
- Bloomberg reported that Google's privacy changes would encompass video site YouTube, standard Search, Google Assistant, location history, the Google Play Store, and Google Workspace for Education.
- Google is introducing a new policy for the under-18s and their parents or guardians to request the removal of the young person's images from Google Image search results.
- YouTube will change the default upload setting to its most private option for teens aged 13-17, which will help them to select their viewers.
- Google will disable the location history feature.
- Recently, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced features to detect child sexual abuse content on the U.S. iPhones.
