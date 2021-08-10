 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Adds Fresh Privacy Features For Under 18s Following Facebook, Apple
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:18pm   Comments
Share:
Google Adds Fresh Privacy Features For Under 18s Following Facebook, Apple
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will stop targeting ads based on people's age, gender, or interests below eighteen years, the company said in a blog post.
  • Recently Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBundertook a similar initiative.
  • Bloomberg reported that Google's privacy changes would encompass video site YouTube, standard Search, Google Assistant, location history, the Google Play Store, and Google Workspace for Education.
  • Google is introducing a new policy for the under-18s and their parents or guardians to request the removal of the young person's images from Google Image search results.
  • YouTube will change the default upload setting to its most private option for teens aged 13-17, which will help them to select their viewers. 
  • Google will disable the location history feature.
  • Recently, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLintroduced features to detect child sexual abuse content on the U.S. iPhones.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed higher by 0.07% at $2,761.93 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Using Enterprise-Augmented Reality Solutions to Solve Post-Pandemic Challenges
How To Invest In Real Estate For As Little As $5
The EV Era Is Coming Sooner Than Expected
Google Cloud, Workday Partner To Digitally Transform Global Enterprises
AI Tech CEO Pronounced Third-Party Cookies Would Die Soon — It's Coming True
Amazon Cloud Head Charlie Bell Is Departing Amid AWS Management Makeover
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com