 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Youdao Updates On China's Regulations Of Registering Education Companies As Non-Profit, Prohibition On Raising Capital
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Share:
Youdao Updates On China's Regulations Of Registering Education Companies As Non-Profit, Prohibition On Raising Capital
  • China-based intelligent education company Youdao Inc (NYSE: DAOelaborated on the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council's joint guideline issued on Jul. 24 regarding homework and after-school tutoring for students.
  • The guidelines mandated registration as a non-profit organization by the institutions offering online after-school tutoring on academic subjects in compulsory education.
  • The institutions need to obtain approval from the relevant regulatory authorities and comply with various operational requirements for class hours, faculty qualifications, tuition standards, advertising.
  • The rules prohibited the tutoring businesses from raising funds through stock exchange listings or other capital-related activities. 
  • They also prohibited foreign investments in school curriculum-based tutoring institutions through variable interest entity (VIE) arrangements, mergers, and acquisitions or otherwise. 
  • The rules prohibited the listed companies from raising capital through equity offerings to invest in businesses offering tutoring on academic subjects in compulsory education. 
  • The rules also mandated corrective actions for violation of the same.
  • Price action: DAO shares traded lower by 20.40% at $10.10 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAO)

40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Youdao
50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com