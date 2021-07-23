EU Will Possibly Investigate Facebook's Kustomer Acquisition: Reuters
- Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) acquisition of U.S. customer service startup, Kustomer, is likely to attract the EU antitrust probe after its initial review ends in Aug, Reuters reported.
- It expects the acquisition to boost WhatsApp, which noted a pandemic-induced demand surge.
- Facebook expects to gain a better product to sell businesses alongside their other services and tap the budding customer service industry leading to a newer revenue stream, TechCrunch reported.
- It becomes very vital considering the growing competition from TikTok and Snap Inc's (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat.
- Reuters had previously reported about possible scrutiny as the global regulators tighten rules over the Big Tech acquisitions to protect the smaller players.
- Price action: FB shares traded higher by 6.21% at $372.99 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment M&A News Regulations Tech Media