EU Will Possibly Investigate Facebook's Kustomer Acquisition: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FBacquisition of U.S. customer service startup, Kustomer, is likely to attract the EU antitrust probe after its initial review ends in Aug, Reuters reported.
  • It expects the acquisition to boost WhatsApp, which noted a pandemic-induced demand surge.
  • Facebook expects to gain a better product to sell businesses alongside their other services and tap the budding customer service industry leading to a newer revenue stream, TechCrunch reported
  • It becomes very vital considering the growing competition from TikTok and Snap Inc's (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat.
  • Reuters had previously reported about possible scrutiny as the global regulators tighten rules over the Big Tech acquisitions to protect the smaller players.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 6.21% at $372.99 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment M&A News Regulations Tech Media

