Canada-US Border Set To Reopen: Stocks To Watch

The Canadian government has announced that it will open its border to fully vaccinated Americans Aug. 9 and to the rest of the world Sept. 7.

This is the first time non-essential travel will open for Americans into Canada since March 2020.

What Happened: Due to increasing vaccination of Canadians — the country's vaccinatio rate that has now overtaken the U.S., according to the BBC — its government is feeling more relaxed about soon increasing travel between the two countries.

As of July 16, 48.4% of residents were fully vaccinated compared to 48.05% of Americans. The new change applies to travel via both air and land.

Why It Matters: The Canadian dollar has seen a rise Tuesday.

But more to the point, several hotels that operate north of the border could see a boom. Marriot International (NASDAQ: MAR), for example, is already trading up 3.66%, while Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) is up 3.53%, and Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH) — which includes brands like Comfort Inn and Quality Inn — is up 3.43.%.

What’s Next: Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers to Canada will require a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test result. While continuing to allow essential travel — including for Canadian residents and supply chain usage — the country said it will continue to monitor the situation “as the epidemiological situation evolves.”

"Canadians' safety and security always come first. With rising vaccination rates and fewer cases in Canada, we can begin to safely ease border measures,” Canadian Minister of Health Patty Hajdu said in a press release.

Photo: Unsplash Photo by Sebastiaan Stam.