Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Is Assassinated

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on Wednesday at around 1 a.m. EDT at his private residence within the National Palace in the capital city of Port-au-Prince. First Lady Martine Moïse was shot and has been hospitalized.

What Happened: Moïse, who was 53, became president in February 2017 after a business career that including entrepreneurial endeavors in the agriculture and auto parts sectors.

Moïse faced criticism from political opponents who accused him of seeking to illegally expand the presidential powers while remaining in office beyond the legal end of his term in February 2021, according to an Associated Press report.

Haiti Libre reported that outgoing Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the assassins were a “commando made up of foreign elements.” The Associated Press added that Joseph later stated members of this outfit spoke Spanish and English, but offered no details on their identities or whether they were apprehended.

“The security situation in the country is under the control of the Haitian National Police and the Haitian Armed Forces,” said Joseph. “All measures are taken to guarantee the continuity of the State and protect the Nation. Democracy and the Republic will win.”

See Also: Stock Market Live: Big Tech Is Breaking Out

Why It Matters: Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, where 60% of the population earns less than $2 per day. The country has struggled to move beyond the destruction brought by the 2010 earthquake and the 2016 Hurricane Matthew, and more recently gang violence in Port-au-Prince has increased dramatically following inflationary spikes in food and fuel prices.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden will be briefed on the assassination later on Wednesday, adding that the administration was committed to helping the Haitian government and will “stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed.”

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti has been closed in the wake of the ongoing security concerns in Port-au-Prince.

Photo: UN News.