Apple AirTags Are A Safety Hazard For Children, Warns Australian Watchdog

Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently launched iPhone accessory AirTag has been deemed dangerous for children by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), tech website ZDNet reported on Monday.

What Happened: ACCC has warned parents to keep children away from AirTags as a safety precaution as the commission is concerned its lithium coin cell could be easily accessible to young children as the battery compartment lid does not always secure fully on closing, the report noted.

As per the report, Apple and ACCC are in discussion about the accessibility and security of the button battery inside the product.

The report cited ACCC as saying that Apple added a warning label about the presence and dangers of button batteries to the AirTag's outer packaging after concerns were raising but more needs to be done.

Why It Matters: The ACCC is also in contact with at least one overseas public safety regulator and is examining the safety of the Apple product, the report noted — adding that several large retailers, including Officeworks, are currently not offering the AirTag for sale because of concerns about button battery safety.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.22% lower at $133.11 on Friday.

