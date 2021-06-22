 Skip to main content

Germany Builds $12B Tech Startup Fund: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Germany Builds $12B Tech Startup Fund: Bloomberg
  • Germany is investing €10 billion ($12 billion) to support technology startups in their growth phase, Bloomberg reports.
  • The money will find its way into an investment fund to help the startups seamlessly raise venture capital, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.
  • German startups, including financial technology firm N26, air-taxi maker Lilium and travel platform Omio, raised $4.5 billion in 2020, with the largest rounds still led by foreign investors.
  • While access to private capital has improved in recent years, female founders remain a minority in the German startup ecosystem.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs GermanyGovernment News Tech Media

