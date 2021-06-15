 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Representative Seek To Unwind Facebook's Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 8:21am   Comments
Share:
US Representative Seek To Unwind Facebook's Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions: Bloomberg
  • Silicon Valley and House Oversight Committee Democrat Ro Khanna sought to unwind Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions and more vigorous antitrust enforcement and privacy regulations, Bloomberg reports.
  • Khanna cited AT&T Inc’s (NYSE: T) and Standard Oil Co’s breakups as precedents.
  • In Dec., the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which reviewed and approved Facebook’s Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions in 2012 and 2014, respectively, filed a lawsuit seeking to split the companies.
  • Khanna also endorsed Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar’s bill, which compelled the technology companies to prove the takeover’s anti-competitiveness.
  • Last week, Democrats led by Representative David Cicilline introduced legislation to force Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and other giants to divest or exit critical businesses.
  • Khanna also sought guidelines to regulate platform content alluding to Facebook and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).
  • Khanna also emphasized more robust privacy and antitrust regulations.
  • Khanna’s proposal, first introduced in 2018, sought net neutrality, which forbade broadband providers from content favoritism, protection against mass government surveillance, and higher control over individual data.
  • Price action: FB shares closed higher by 0.24% at $337.58 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Group Of 7 Tech Companies Including Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook Pitch For SEC Climate Reports: CNBC
Netflix, Apple And Facebook Lead The QQQ Higher Monday
Congress Hits At Tech Giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook And Google: Could Companies Be Forced To Split?
"FAANG" Stocks In Focus After Congress Proposes Bills Designed To Reduce Their Influence
EXCLUSIVE: Jan Eeckhout's 'The Profit Paradox' Details How Lack Of Competition Warps Economies
Facebook Expressed Job Growth Concerns In Ireland From Remote Working Trend: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsGovernment M&A News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com