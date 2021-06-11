 Skip to main content

Trump Government Summoned Apple To Investigate Information Leaks: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 8:49am   Comments
  • The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ), under former President Donald Trump, had subpoenaed Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) for data from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee to investigate classified information leaks, Reuters reported based on the New York Times.
  • The records of multiple people tied to the committee were seized in 2017 and early 2018, including Representative Adam Schiff.
  • Prosecutors under Jeff Sessions were looking for the sources behind media reports regarding Trump associate’s Russian contacts.
  • Apple had turned over only metadata and account information. The DOJ also seized Apple data from the accounts of committee aides and family members.
  • William Barr, attorney general in Trump’s latter years in office, reportedly revived the investigation.
  • The DOJ intimated the committee last month regarding the investigation’s closure, Schiff stated.
  • Schiff and Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supported the investigation.
  • The DOJ’s gag order on Apple prevented the lawmakers from knowing that they were being investigated until Apple informed them last month.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.33% at $126.53 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media

