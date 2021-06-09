 Skip to main content

Biden Government Orders Review Of Trump's Order Banning TikTok, WeChat: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
  • President Joe Biden has reversed a series of bans on the new downloads of ByteDance's TikTokTencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) WeChat, and initiated a new Commerce Department review of the alleged security concerns regarding the apps, Reuters reports.
  • The bans were also imposed on eight other communications and financial technology software applications. Former President Donald Trump had initiated the ban orders.
  • A separate U.S. national security review of TikTok remains active.
  • Price action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 0.18% at $77.45 on the last check Wednesday.

