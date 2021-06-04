 Skip to main content

EU Initiates Antitrust Inquiry in Facebook's Marketplace: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 11:57am   Comments
  • The E.U. antitrust regulators launched a probe into Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Marketplace to track the potential violation of the E.U. rules by employing advertising data to compete with the advertisers in classified ads, Reuters reports.
  • Facebook refuted the allegations and ensured complete cooperation.
  • Facebook also acknowledged that Marketplace and dating offer people more choices and operate in a highly competitive environment with multiple big incumbents.
  • Last month the European Competition Commissioner was reportedly preparing to launch the probe.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 1.80% at $331.91 during the market session on the last check Friday.

