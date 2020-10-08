Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: The Department Of Homeland Security Is Established
Hannah Genig  
October 08, 2020 9:44am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: The Department Of Homeland Security Is Established

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened: On this day in 2001, U.S. President George W. Bush announced the establishment of the Department of Homeland Security.

Where The Market Was: The Dow closed around 10,021.57 and the S&P 500 traded around 1,076.59.

What Else Was Going On In The World: In October 2001, Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL) released the first iPod. This original model sold for $399 and featured a mechanical scroll wheel.

Heightened U.S. Security: Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Bush established the federal agency with the aim of better combating the threat of terrorism.

According to Homeland Security's website, the purpose of the department is “to secure the nation from the many threats we face. This requires the dedication of more than 240,000 employees in jobs that range from aviation and border security to emergency response, from cybersecurity analyst to chemical facility inspector. Our duties are wide-ranging, and our goal is clear — keeping America safe.”

As the third-largest department in the U.S. government, components include Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Coast Guard, TSA and many others.

Related Links:

How Transportation, Security Changed After 9/11

This Day In Market History: US Markets Close Following 9/11 Attack

White House photo via Wikimedia. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Stock Wars: Apple Vs. Microsoft
3 Tech Stocks In Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio
Apple Dishes Out $288K Bounty To Five Hackers For Finding 55 Vulnerabilities
Microsoft Plans To Skirt Apple Ban On Cloud Gaming Apps Via Browser-Based Service: Report
Google Sister Waymo Rolls Out Self-Driving Taxi Service To The Public
Apple Extends Free TV+ Subscriptions Through February
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 9/11 Coast GuardGovernment Regulations Education Politics Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com