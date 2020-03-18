Lipinksi Introduces Bills Addressing Blocked Rail Crossings, Train Noise

Chicago-area Democrat U.S. Representative Dan Lipinski introduced four bills last week that deal with issues such as blocked highway-rail grade crossings and train noise.

Lipinski is seeking to include the bills as part of the five-year surface transportation reauthorization bill that is expected to be introduced this spring. Lipinksi is chairman of the House Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials, which has held a number of hearings over the year on rail-related issues such as blocked crossings.

Separately, Lipinkski was also just defeated in the Democratic primary in Illinois by progressive challenger and businesswoman Marie Newman.

The bills are: