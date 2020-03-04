Cummins Announces B6.7N Natural Gas Engine Certified Below EPA NOx Limit

Cummins officials announced the company's B6.7N natural gas engine has now been certified as meeting 0.02 NOx (nitrites of oxide) emissions levels, giving the company another natural gas engine that meets near-zero emissions requirements.

"This is a big deal for us," said Tom Hodek, director of sales, marketing and new product development for Cummins Westport, the company's natural gas joint venture with Westport. "These are optional levels. The current [Environmental Protection Agency] standard is 0.2 grams."

The announcement was made Tuesday evening at the NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis. Cummins also announced several new enhancements to its L9N medium-duty engine.

On the natural gas front, Cummins now offers the ISL-G, ISX12N, L9N and B6.7N, all certified at 0.02, the level that California is proposing all engines should meet. That level is 90% lower than currently-required EPA levels.

"From an emissions standpoint, you are not going to find a cleaner engine on the market today," Hodek said.

The company's natural gas engines also offer plenty of power, with horsepower range extended out to 400. Engines are used in a variety of applications, Hodek said, including yard spotters, buses, street sweepers and regional haul.

Paccar, Volvo/Mack and Freightliner offer Cummins natural gas engines in their vehicles. The company sells about 5,000 units annually in the U.S., Hodek said.

"The natural gas engine lineup fits in really well with our diesel products," explained Rob Neitzke, executive director of North America OEM business for Cummins. "It's about choice."

Cummins offers diesel, natural gas and electrified engines.

The B6.7N also features onboard diagnostics, as well as a maintenance-free three-way catalyst, closed crankcase ventilation system and a new engine control module. It is rated up to 240 horsepower with 560 lbs.-ft. of torque.

Both the L9N and B6.7N will get three-year unlimited miles base warranties for 2021.

Image Sourced from Pixabay