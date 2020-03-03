Trucking Hours-Of-Service Final Rule Under Review At OMB

Major changes to federal hours-of-service (HOS) regulations have been sent to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for final review after two years of revisions and thousands of public comments.

Jim Mullen, Acting Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), announced the progress today at the annual meeting of the Truckload Carriers Association in Orlando, Florida.

"We think it is a very big deal," Mullen said in an interview with FreightWaves at the conference. "It's essentially the last stage in the final rulemaking process." The data sent to OMB, Mullen said, "strongly suggests modifications in the final rule, and the core basis of this effort is to provide greater flexibility to drivers but at the same time ensuring, if not improving, their safety."

One thing Mullen would not say, however, is which of the proposals first suggested by FMCSA in its original notice of proposed rulemaking is making it into the final proposals sent to OMB.

FMCSA issued an initial Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) in 2018 that generated over 5,200 comments on potential revisions to the HOS rules to "alleviate unnecessary burdens" placed on truck drivers following the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate.

The next step in the process – a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), issued in August 2019 – generated another 8,000 public comments and presumably is the basis for the final rule sent to OMB.

The NPRM laid out five key proposed changes: