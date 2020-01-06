Drug And Alcohol Clearinghouse Website Collapses, Major Trucking Crashes, And Wildfires Rage
Titans of freight Dooner and Chad are kicking off the week with a furious bounty of content. They'll cover major trucking crashes in PA and IN, the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse websites opening day struggles, Australia's wildfires, first quarter manufacturing and housing start numbers.
Plus, we'll play brokerage Market Expert Trivia with Great Quarter, Guys Andrew Cox, then find out if bipedal delivery robots are a big deal or a little deal. Finally, we'll catch you up on the case of the captured "porch pirate."
Image by Jeff Chabot from Pixabay
Posted-In: Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse FreightGovernment News Regulations Legal Markets General