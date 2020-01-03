UK Truckers Post Impressive Emissions Cuts

Members of the Freight Transport Association (FTA) that signed up for a voluntary emissions scheme have made a range of progressive carbon cuts over the past year.

The FTA's 2019 Logistics Emissions Review found that Logistics Emissions Reduction Scheme (LERS) members achieved an impressive 4% reduction in their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the past year. They also decreased their average kg of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per vehicle km to 0.72, from 0.75 in 2017 and 2016.

"Having announced its decision to support the government's proposed 15% reduction target in HGV greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, this downward trend among LERS member organizations is a positive and encouraging step towards ultimately achieving a net-zero emissions logistics industry," reported the FTA.

"However, achieving the ambitious 15% reduction target will remain a challenge for industry in the short term."

The report outlined how members' continued efforts to ensure they are operating the cleanest vehicles available with 58% of the LERS group's HGVs now Euro VI standard, up from the 48% recorded in 2017.

A similar trend was apparent in the van segment, with 57% of members' vans meeting the Euro 6 standard, an increase from the 44% figure from 2017. There was also a significant drop in the use of Euro 3 vans — down from 22% in 2017 to just under 3%.

"We are thrilled that members of LERS have continued to achieve a downward trend in their emissions since 2010," said Rebecca Kite, the FTA's environment policy manager.

The scheme now represents 142 members, accounting for 99,238 commercial vehicles.

"This year we launched an online guide specifically designed to provide fleet operators with advice on reducing their fuel consumption, as well as their emissions," said Kite.

"The outcome has been staggering and extremely impressive, with results showing LERS members are 13% more fuel efficient than the industry as a whole. With this evidence, we can demonstrate to government that the industry is committed to climate change, without the need for additional regulations and taxation."

Image by Fred Winterbottom from Pixabay