Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Resolves Long-Running Tax Dispute With Australia

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 3:03pm   Comments
Share:
Google Resolves Long-Running Tax Dispute With Australia

The search engine giant Google has finally settled a decade-long tax dispute with the Australian Taxation Office, according to Reuters.

What Happened

The ATO said on Wednesday that Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has agreed to pay an additional A$481.5 million ($326.75 million USD) to settle a long-standing tax dispute.

The settlement, which comes following an audit of the search giant’s tax practices between 2008 and 2018, will provide “certainty in relation to future tax treatment," said a spokesperson for Google.

Why It Matters

With Google’s A$481.5 million, The ATO has now recovered a total of $1.25 billion in taxes from global companies.

The Australian authority has recently settled tax disputes with big tech companies, such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), under the Multinational Anti-Avoidance Law.

“Thanks to the efforts of our ATO officers under the Tax Avoidance Taskforce and the introduction of the MAAL, Australian sourced sales by these digital giants will now be returned to Australia’s tax base,” said the ATO said in a statement.

In 2016, the Austrian government created a Tax Avoidance Taskforce, comprising of 1,000 officers to launch a crackdown on multinational companies' accounting practices.

That, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said, helped recover taxes from multinationals and large corporations.

“Ensuring large companies and multinationals pay the right amount of tax means we can continue to deliver the essential services Australians rely on,” said Frydenberg.

Posted-In: Australia big tech taxesGovernment News Tech Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + FB)

2 More ESG ETFs Enter A Growing, Competitive Fray
Rosenblatt Projects 47% Downside In Apple Shares, Warns Of Drop In iPhone Production
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Breathing A Sigh Of Consolidation As Markets Continue To Digest Trade, Brexit, Fed News
An Exclusive Early Look At Unreleased Episodes Of The New Cannabis Docuseries 'Destigmatized'
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Dec. 17, 2019: BA, AAPL, BLPH, JNJ, LLY
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Tesla Analyst Says Automaker's Drive Forward Will Be Smoother