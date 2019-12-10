An Investor's Guide To Fighter Jets

The fighter jet is a military aircraft designed for air-to-air combat against other aircraft. Savvy investors on the prowl for investment opportunities in the space have a number of choices.

A number of firms dominate the sector, including Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) and BAE SYS PLC (OTC: BAESY).

The competition over which companies supply which fighter jets to which country is politically charged and extremely sensitive.

Japan Shopping For Next Fighter Jet

The Trump administration is pressuring Japan to choose a U.S. defense company to jointly develop a replacement for its F-2 fighter jets over British rival BAE Systems, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

It has been reported that Pentagon officials have stepped up talks amid concerns that the U.S. manufacturer could lose out to BAE Systems.

Tokyo is considering three options: collaborate with BAE; work with Lockheed Martin, which is the maker of the F-22 and F-35 jets; or develop a plane domestically.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Airbus and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) have both been vying for the chance to replace Switzerland’s fighter.

Price Action

Lockheed Martin shares were trading up 0.62% at $385.70 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $399.96 and a 52-week low of $241.18.

General Dynamics shares were down 1.2% at $181. The stock has a 52-week high of $193.76 and a 52-week low of $143.87.

BAE shares were down 0.24% at $29.43. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.64 and a 52-week low of $22.36.

Related Links:

Boeing: 737 MAX Deliveries Could Resume In December

Airbus, ANSYS Partner To Launch Autonomous Flight By 2030

Photo by Jerry Gunner via Wikimedia.