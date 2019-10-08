Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: The Department Of Homeland Security Is Established
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 6:10am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: The Department Of Homeland Security Is Established

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened

On this day in 2001, U.S. President George W. Bush announced the establishment of the Department of Homeland Security.

Where The Market Was

The Dow closed around 1,0021.57 and the S&P 500 traded around 1,076.59.

What Else Was Going On In The World

In October 2001, Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL) released the first iPod. This original model sold for $399 and featured a mechanical scroll wheel.

Heightened U.S. Security

Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Bush established the federal agency with the aim of better combating the threat of terrorism.

According to Homeland Security's website, the purpose of the department is “to secure the nation from the many threats we face. This requires the dedication of more than 240,000 employees in jobs that range from aviation and border security to emergency response, from cybersecurity analyst to chemical facility inspector. Our duties are wide-ranging, and our goal is clear — keeping America safe.”

As the third-largest department in the U.S. government, components include Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Coast Guard, TSA and many others.

Related Links:

How Transportation, Security Changed After 9/11

This Day In Market History: US Markets Close Following 9/11 Attack

White House photo via Wikimedia. 

Posted-In: 9/11 Coast GuardGovernment Regulations Education Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Investors Sell FANG To Buy IPOs In September's IMX
Investor Movement Index Summary: September 2019
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 7, 2019
Talking Trade: Back To The Table This Week, But Will Big Issues Be Addressed?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Corporate Adoption Of Renewable Energy Bodes Well For This ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Exclusive: MedMen CEO Talks Pharmacann M&A Termination, CFO Change