FreightWaves Radio Preview: Discussing The AB5 Law And Its Impact On Trucking

The recent passage of the AB5 bill in California, with major ramifications on the owner-operator model for trucking, will be a topic of discussion this week on FreightWaves Radio.

Joe Rajkovacz, the director of government affairs for the Western States Trucking Association, has had a ringside seat for the Dynamex court case and the legislation to put into law the conclusions of that decision. He'll join us for a discussion on how he thinks the decision will impact the independent owner-operator.

Co-host Tim Dooner interviewed Tom McLeod, the president and CEO of McLeod Software, at McLeod's recent user conference. Tom will be sharing his views on technology and its current impact on the trucking industry.

We also went on the road to the FTR conference in Indianapolis, where co-host John Kingston interviewed Brent Hutto, the chief relationship officer at Truckstop.com. Brent will discuss the state of the market and the huge investments going into FreightTech technology that are radically changing the business.

FreightWaves was happy to welcome Mike Roeth of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency to FreightWaves headquarters recently where he sat down with Tim Dooner and reviewed what his group is doing and efficiency gains being made in the freight business.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard Saturday on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking, channel 146, between 3-5 p.m. Eastern time. It also is replayed 9-11 p.m. Saturday evening and 7-9 p.m. Sunday. It is available On Demand at all times for SiriusXM streaming subscribers.

