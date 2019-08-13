USTR Delaying Tariffs On Phones, Laptops From China

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is delaying until December 15 the imposition of tariffs on some goods included on a list of $300 billion worth of products from China set to be subject to new trade remedies, USTR announced August 13.

While 10% tariffs across about $300 billion worth of goods are set to take effect September 1, tariffs on products including cellphones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, certain footwear and apparel, certain agricultural products and certain chemicals, among other goods, won't take effect until December 15, USTR said.

Further, certain products are being removed from the proposed $300 billion tariff list released May 17, based on health, safety, national security and other factors, and will not face 10% tariffs, USTR said.

The agency intends to conduct an exclusion process for products on Section 301 lists 4A (September 1 effective date) and 4B (December 15 effective date).

List 4B includes tariff subheadings listed across 21 pages, while List 4A contains tariff subheadings spread across 122 pages.

