Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Depart As White House Press Secretary

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2019 4:32pm
Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Depart As White House Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is stepping down at the end of the month President Donald Trump said Thursday afternoon.

Sanders, 36, started as deputy press secretary after Trump took office in 2017 and became press secretary in July of that year.

Trump said Sanders plans to return to her home state of Arkansas.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic," Trump tweeted. "Sarah, thank you for a job well done!"

Sanders' departure, amid ongoing investigations into Trump and his 2016 campaign, has been rumored for months.

Sanders' father, Mike Huckabee, is a former governor of Arkansas and a Fox News contributor.

President Trump Cancels Mexico Tariffs, Makes Immigration Deal

Uber's Request For Tariff Relief Denied By US Trade Rep

