Beto O'Rourke Raises More Than $6M Online On Day One Of Campaign

Former three-term Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke raised more than $6 million online in the first 24 hours following his announcement that he's running for president of the United States in 2020, outpacing his Democratic rivals, according to The New York Times.

O’Rourke’s campaign has announced that it will not accept any contributions from lobbyists, corporations or PACs, making the $6-million jump-start even more impressive. O'Rourke is promising to fund his campaign by fundraising and declining special interest money.

O'Rourke ran and lost by 2.5 percentage points when he ran against incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterm election. O'Rourke said that if he had defeated Cruz in his bid for the Senate seat, he would not be running for president.

The Dallas Morning News reported that, should he win the Democratic nomination, O'Rourke would prefer to have a female running mate.

Related Links:

Trump Vetoes Bill Overturning His National Emergency

Manafort Sentenced To 43 More Months Of Prison Time, Indicted On New Criminal Charges In New York

Photo by Inter-American Dialogue via Wikimedia.