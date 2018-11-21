Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on durable goods orders for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The index of leading economic indicators for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The EIA’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
