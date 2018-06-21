Supreme Court Rules States Can Levy Tax On Internet Sales; E-Commerce Stocks Sell Off
The markets sold off sharply Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states could impose sales taxes on out-of-state online retailers.
Why It’s Important
The decision on South Dakota v. Wayfair, a win for President Donald Trump, was not entirely expected. In April, the Supreme Court appeared to lean in favor of the precedent exempting internet retailers without physical in-state presence from collecting taxes in relevant territories.
Some read the shift as a negative for e-markets, which may need to raise prices or take margin hits if states opt to embrace taxes.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 1.4 percent;
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) 2.9 percent;
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) 4.5 percent;
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 4.8 percent;
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 1.8 percent; and
- Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell about 1 percent.
However, one recent analysis suggested Amazon and 19 of the nation’s other top 20 e-retailers will not be affected by the change, as they are already required to remit sales tax. Instead, smaller businesses will be “devastated.”
As shops continue shifting to embrace the e-commerce culture, the law could be widely felt.
What’s Next
Only online business in South Dakota will see immediate impact, but the case creates a channel for other states to enact their own taxation laws.
At time of publication, the aforementioned stocks were slightly rebounding from their initial drops.
