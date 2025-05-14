3 Airbnb Initiatives That Could Unleash Growth Opportunities

Airbnb Inc ABNB issued its 2025 Summer Release, where it made several announcements.

Here are some key analyst takeaways.

Goldman Sachs On Airbnb

Analyst Eric Sheridan reiterated a Neutral rating and price target of $139.

The analyst mentioned three main announcements by the company:

Introduction of Airbnb Services : These include 10 services, such as chefs, prepared meals and photography, that guests can book during their stay.

: These include 10 services, such as chefs, prepared meals and photography, that guests can book during their stay. Introduction of Airbnb Experiences : "After rolling back their prior Experiences offering, the company reimagined Experiences from the ground up and will launch the offering across five main categories (e.g. History & Culture, Food & Drink, etc.) in 650 cities worldwide," Sheridan wrote.

: "After rolling back their prior Experiences offering, the company reimagined Experiences from the ground up and will launch the offering across five main categories (e.g. History & Culture, Food & Drink, etc.) in 650 cities worldwide," Sheridan wrote. App Redesign: Design and functionality improvements were announced for both the guest and the host to increase intuitiveness.

While these initiatives align with the company's "long-stated goal of executing against a multi-faceted growth opportunity," there is low visibility into how long these investments will be needed to scale the initiatives and when they will contribute towards incremental growth, he further stated.

Needham On Airbnb

Analyst Bernie McTernan reaffirmed a Hold rating on the stock.

Airbnb's announcements were broadly as expected, McTernan said. The relaunch of Experiences makes sense, as it helps aggregate supply that are disparate, he added.

"The difficulty is sizing the benefit as there is a wide range of potential outcomes, we think the bull bear variance will be large," the analyst wrote. For Airbnb to grow bookings buy more than 12.5% in 2026, Experiences and Services would have to drive bookings of $2.5 billion, he further stated.

ABNB Price Action: Shares of Airbnb had risen by 0.74% to $139.07 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Photo: Boumen Japet via Shutterstock