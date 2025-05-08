May 8, 2025 4:01 PM 2 min read

Boeing Stock Rises On $10 Billion UK Aircraft Deal in Landmark Trade Pact

Boeing Co BA shares climbed 3.9% to $192.72 on Thursday following the announcement of a landmark trade agreement between the U.S. and the U.K.

What To Know: A key component of the deal is the U.K.’s pledge to purchase $10 billion worth of Boeing aircraft, fueling investor optimism about Boeing's international order pipeline and overall revenue outlook.

The agreement also includes tariff reductions across several sectors, notably a cut in U.S. tariffs on U.K.-made cars from 25% to 10%, and the near elimination of tariffs on American beef and ethanol exports.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and President Donald Trump highlighted the deal as a major win for American industry. Trump called it "a model for future trade," while suggesting further deals with China and the EU are imminent.

The market responded positively, with the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 both posting strong gains. Boeing was among the top industrial performers, bolstered further by comments that Rolls-Royce jet engines will now be exported tariff-free for Boeing aircraft.

Investors likely viewed the agreement as a sign of strengthening transatlantic ties and improving prospects for U.S. exporters amid a pivot in global trade dynamics.

What Else: Boeing shares also rose Thursday after Taiwan's China Airlines ordered 14 fuel-efficient 777X aircraft, becoming the first in Taiwan to do so, with plans to use them for long-haul routes to North America and Europe.

Meanwhile, Boeing faces halted deliveries to China amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and steep tariffs, highlighting its central role in the trade dispute.

How To Buy BA Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Boeing’s case, it is in the Industrials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BA has a 52-week high of $196.95 and a 52-week low of $128.88.

