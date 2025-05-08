Boeing Stock Rises On $10 Billion UK Aircraft Deal in Landmark Trade Pact

Boeing Co BA shares climbed 3.9% to $192.72 on Thursday following the announcement of a landmark trade agreement between the U.S. and the U.K.

What To Know: A key component of the deal is the U.K.’s pledge to purchase $10 billion worth of Boeing aircraft, fueling investor optimism about Boeing's international order pipeline and overall revenue outlook.

The agreement also includes tariff reductions across several sectors, notably a cut in U.S. tariffs on U.K.-made cars from 25% to 10%, and the near elimination of tariffs on American beef and ethanol exports.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and President Donald Trump highlighted the deal as a major win for American industry. Trump called it "a model for future trade," while suggesting further deals with China and the EU are imminent.

The market responded positively, with the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 both posting strong gains. Boeing was among the top industrial performers, bolstered further by comments that Rolls-Royce jet engines will now be exported tariff-free for Boeing aircraft.

Investors likely viewed the agreement as a sign of strengthening transatlantic ties and improving prospects for U.S. exporters amid a pivot in global trade dynamics.

What Else: Boeing shares also rose Thursday after Taiwan's China Airlines ordered 14 fuel-efficient 777X aircraft, becoming the first in Taiwan to do so, with plans to use them for long-haul routes to North America and Europe.

Meanwhile, Boeing faces halted deliveries to China amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and steep tariffs, highlighting its central role in the trade dispute.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BA has a 52-week high of $196.95 and a 52-week low of $128.88.

