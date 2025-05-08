Boeing Secures Order From Taiwan's China Airlines

Boeing Company BA shares are trading higher on Thursday. The company disclosed that Taiwan-based China Airlines has ordered 14 Boeing 777X wide-body aircraft.

China Airlines placed an order for ten 777-9 passenger aircraft and four 777-8 Freighter airplanes. This order, which was booked in March 2025, also includes options for an additional five 777-9s and four 777-8 Freighters.

Notably, China Airlines is the first airline in Taiwan to order the fuel-efficient 777X. The airline will utilize the widebody jets’ increased capacity and extended range on its long-haul routes connecting Taiwan with North America and Europe.

Also Read: Boeing Jet Returns To US Amid Escalating Tariff Tensions With China

Kao Shing-Hwang, chairman of China Airlines said, “The advanced technology and features of the 777-9 will provide our customers with the best-in-class flying experience, while the 777-8 Freighter’s range and fuel-efficiency will enable us to maintain a leadership position in air cargo.”

Dan Schull, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales, Northeast Asia added, “Operating the 777-9 and 777-8 Freighter will allow China Airlines to add capacity and position the airline for further growth going forward.”

In April, Boeing reported first-quarter revenue of $19.496 billion, beating the consensus of $19.43 billion and adjusted loss per share of 0.49 cents beat the consensus of a $1.27 loss per share.

The company booked 221 net orders and delivered 130 commercial airplanes, with a backlog of over 5,600 planes valued at $460 billion in the quarter.

On April 23, 2025, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg confirmed that China has stopped taking delivery of Boeing aircraft due to escalating trade tensions and high tariffs between the U.S. and China.

The halt in Boeing’s China deliveries came after President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%. China retaliated with 125% tariffs on U.S.-made goods, including aircraft, which made Boeing planes significantly less affordable for Chinese customers.

The ban has drawn the attention of President Donald Trump toward Boeing. The company's significant role in China's retaliation strategy has been highlighted by Bank of America (BofA) aerospace and defense analyst Ronald Epstein, Fortune reported.

Epstein stated that Boeing is the U.S.'s largest exporter and is not surprised by China's move; however, they viewed the situation as ‘unsustainable.' “When considering balances of trade, we think the Trump Administration can’t ignore Boeing," cautioned Epstein.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares BOEU.

Price Action: BA shares are up 1.37% to $188.10 at the last check on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock