JetBlue To Bring Venmo Onboard For Online Bookings: Details

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU disclosed that it became the first airline to accept Venmo for online flight bookings.

The company stated that U.S. travelers can use their Venmo balance or linked payment methods to purchase flights, which is now available on the company website and coming soon to the mobile app.

John Anderson, senior vice president and general manager of consumer, PayPal stated, “The added ability to pay with Venmo for flights on JetBlue and manage travel costs during the trip through Groups helps solve the pain points of shared expenses from the time of booking to returning home.”

JetBlue's partnership with Venmo is part of its ongoing effort to enhance the digital travel experience.

Notably, in September 2024, the airline added features to its mobile app, including a boarding countdown on lock screens and improved access to gate information.

Last week, JetBlue added new cities and new routes to its network to offer customers more options for summer travels, which includes first-ever flights to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The company plans to release fourth-quarter earnings results on January 28, 2025.

Price Action: JBLU shares are up 6.02% at $8.10 at the last check Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock.