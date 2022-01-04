Volaris: A Significantly Undervalued Airline?

For the most part, the competition has performed and responded to the pandemic as I forecasted.

Aeromexico is about to emerge from bankruptcy like most legacy airlines do, with lower costs and reduced capacity. Their cost position is still much higher than Volaris or Viva, and they focus on the business and international customer. Domestically, they will remain primarily a feeder operation to their international segments (including Delta codeshare) and serve the premium customer. With private-equity owner Apollo, I would expect Aeromexico to be a rational competitor. In January 2021, Aeromexico had a 31% domestic market share. By November this year, their domestic market share had fallen to just over 26%.

Viva has performed well during the pandemic and has grown its market share from 26% to 29% over the same period. Very importantly, they are a rational competitor, pricing reasonably and directing much of their growth away from markets where Volaris is the leading airline.

For years, Viva has attempted to become a publicly-traded Company, but for various reasons, this has not happened. With their current performance and the recent announcement that Allegiant will invest $50M, 2022 may be the year that their IPO is realized. With this in mind, I would expect them to also be a rational competitor both before and after any IPO that may happen. Currently, as a private Company, they are not subject to the same scrutiny or standards that VLRS is as a public Company. Therefore, I am always suspect of any financial information the Company releases. Similarly, analysts should also consider this before including them in their analyst reports. Although Viva plans to grow its fleet, it is hard to imagine a scenario where they are able to secure aircraft under the same attractive terms and conditions as Volaris did as part of the Indigo Partners’ 255 aircraft order in November 2021. Further, it is my understanding that the leasing market is beginning to tighten again, further putting a governor on growth, if not previously committed.

Finally, the market is recovering very well. Domestically in November, the passengers traveling had increased to 94% of where it was in November of 2019. Each month seems to see a 2-3% increase. I expect by Q1 of 2022, the Domestic market will be fully recovered. The international market by October was 97% recovered, largely driven by USA traffic. In 2019, USA/MX traffic accounted for 51% of total international traffic. In October of 2021, USA/MX traffic was 25% above pre-pandemic levels, largely driven by US airlines increasing capacity and taking advantage of the FAA downgrade on Mexico.

Top 5 Predictions for 2022 #1. Q4-2021 and Q1-2022 performance will be a catalyst for significant share-price gains in the short term.

By the end of third quarter 2021, the Company had produced TTM EBITDAR of about $700M. Q4 – 2020 was a good quarter, but still was working through pandemic issues, and Q1-2021 saw another significant surge of COVID which caused the Company to swiftly reduce capacity. In Mexico, these issues appear to be behind them. I am expecting a strong Q4-2021 as the oil price has fallen, and I believe the Company has passed along a fuel-price increase during the quarter. My current estimate is that the Company will have TTM EBITDAR after Q1-2022 of over $900M, an increase of $200M above the current TTM. This performance should send the stock into the $30s.

#2. Huge growth with consistent profitability.

On the third quarter earnings call, management shared that they expect to increase capacity by 25% in 2022 over 2021 and finish the year with up to 115 - 120 planes. They currently have 101 planes operating and one soon to be delivered. Based on this, I expect the Company to produce $2.8B of Revenue and $1.0B of EBITDAR in 2022. Most analysts appear to be in the range of $2.2B to $2.5B of Revenue and $750M to $850M of EBITDAR. To a certain degree, analysts are like Company management teams – they prefer to have their estimates exceeded, thus allowing more opportunities for upgrades. I certainly believe that is the case with Volaris. When I forecasted $731M of EBITDAR for 2021 in January, a top analyst that has covered Volaris for years forecasted under $500M in April of 2021.

#3. USA restores Category I rating and Volaris adds several USA routes.

Capacity increases by US carriers have soared over the last several months largely because Mexico stayed open during the pandemic but also because Mexican airlines were not able to add new routes because of the FAA downgrade. From conversations with people in Mexico, there seems to be a consensus that Mexico will have its Category I status restored by mid-year, thus allowing Volaris to open new destinations in the USA, many of which have already been approved.

#4. Company Announces Initiatives to Enhance Shareholder Value.

One way the Company can quickly gain wider shareholder following is to announce a program that enhances shareholder value. As the Company continues to perform, their cash balances will significantly increase year over year and clearly communicating a set of value-enhancing initiatives is important. The options for use of cash are:

Growth.

Paydown debt.

Buy planes vs leasing them.

Issue a dividend.

Share repurchase.

Given what I know about the Company and the fact that the current share price is well below its intrinsic value, I would be in favor of a share repurchase program that reduces the share count and increases EPS. This approach of reducing share count is a tax-efficient way to increase shareholder value and allows the Company flexibility if other opportunities present themselves. This tool is widely used and practiced by many companies. Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, long viewed as the greatest investor and greatest capital allocator of our time, conducted over $24B of share repurchases in 2020 and an additional $20B through nine months of 2021.

A good rule of thumb for airlines and specifically an ultra-low-cost airline like Volaris is to have 24% of TTM Revenue available in cash. As you can see below, Volaris entered the pandemic, the single biggest negative event to ever hit the airline industry, with 23%, just below what could be considered appropriate and expertly managed through the crisis with multiple liquidity initiatives.

Source: Volaris Annual Reports, Independent Analysis

The Company has successfully managed through the pandemic, so now would be a good time to begin discussions on developing a multi-year program to enhance shareholder value.

#5. Share Price hits over $40.

Using an EV/EBITDAR multiple of 7.6x, the historical multiple realized by the Company, the fair value of the Company should currently be $28. Based on achieving Revenue of $2.8B in 2022 and EBITDAR of $1.0B, the share price could be over $40.

Summary

Volaris has emerged as the No. 1 airline in Mexico and produced record revenue and profits in a year where most airlines were still experiencing losses. The Company’s strong management team has built the foundation and future fleet plan that will allow them to continue to produce years of double-digit top-line growth and record profits. In 2022, Volaris should produce $2.7B to $2.9B of Revenue and over $1 Billion USD of EBITDAR, realizing a share price of over $40 by year end and propelling the Company to the next level. By 2026, I expect this airline to be producing $5B of revenue and over $1.8B of EBITDAR.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLRS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was a co-creator of the business plan for Volaris and co-founder of the airline in 2005. In addition to my background in aviation as a consultant and senior executive, I have been a consultant with Bain & Company and a Private Equity Investor. I currently own stock in Volaris and have since 2005. I have purchased additional shares over the last year.