Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Royal Caribbean Gr's Stock Today

Royal Caribbean Gr's Stock Price And Volume Action

Royal Caribbean Gr's (NYSE:RCL) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 3.38% to a price of $92.58. The stock's volume is currently 452.59 thousand, which is roughly 7.11% of its recent 30-day volume average of 6.37 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Royal Caribbean shares are trading higher following reports indicating the CDC has announced cruises could resume by mid-summer with restrictions.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $81.69 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $99.24 and as low as $25.85.

